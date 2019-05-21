Underage tobacco sting in Cove nets five violations Video

COPPERAS COVE, TX - As part of what was called a "compliance operation " Copperas Cove police sent an underage male into various stores selling tobacco products Monday to see if the stores were following state law.

A Cove Police Department spokesman said they visited 18 businesses attempting what were termed "controlled buys" and in 13 of the cases, the would be purchaser was turned away.

However, in five others, the clerk sold the products to the person attempting the purchase.

Police spokesman Kevin Miller said in each case, the clerk that sold the tobacco to the minor received a citation and noted the businesses may also face additional fines from the State Comptroller's Office.

Miller said the fine for the clerks is usually $416 with court costs at Copperas Cove Municipal Court.

In each case the offense was listed as " Sale of tobacco product to a minor."

The locations involved as identified by Copperas Cove Police were:

HEB at 2990 East Business Highway 190

Murphy's at 2712 East Business Highway 190

Family Dollars at 524 Town Square

Stripes at 1262 East Business Highway 190

Valero Corner Store 1102 South FM 116