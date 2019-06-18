UPDATE: 40 animals found dead in Killeen home

About 200 cats and ten dogs were rescued last Friday from a home on Fox Glove Lane in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department, Fire Department and Humane Society of the U.S. were seizing the animals at the residence for hours. Police say this came after complaints from residents in the area.

The animals were described as being in deplorable condition, and were stacked in crates where many of them were lacking clean water.

However, the Humane Society reports that in addition to those rescued, 40 more animals were found dead in the freezer.

The animals saved by the Humane Society are now receiving urgent care from veterinarians, and have a place to sleep in their temporary shelter.

Source: The Humane Society of the United States