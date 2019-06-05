UPDATE: Commitment attempt ends in mistrial

UPDATE: An attempt by the state to have a convicted sex offender committed to a treatment center rather than be released when his prison term is up has ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a verdict.

Gregory Dee Green will now face a new trial on the possible commitment that must occur within 90 days according to law.

The jury had begun deliberating Wednesday afternoon after a day and a half of testimony, was allowed to go home overnight and returned to 19th District Court to resume deliberations Thursday morning.

Attorneys on both sides will now meet to come up with a mutually acceptable date for a new trial.

ORIGINAL STORY

A 34-year-old man set to be released from prison in May of next year could see more time institutionalized depending on a jury’s ruling this week.

Gregory Dee Green is the subject of a commitment trial being held in McLennan County’s 19th District Court.

They are being asked to decide if Green should be sent to a special treatment facility following his scheduled release May 26, 2020

While he would have completed his sentence under the legal system, this would be a civil commitment based on a possible judgment that he might still be a danger to member of the public.

According to TDCJ records, Green arrived there on April 19, 2006 to serve fifteen years after conviction on two counts of sexual assault for an offense that occurred in October 2004 in McLennan County.

TDCJ spokesman Robert Hurst said their records indicated that while he was already incarcerated, he was convicted for indecency with a child( exposure) for an incident that had occurred in May 2005 in Caldwell County.

He was assessed six years following that conviction.

While he is being held in the McLennan County Jail for the duration of his commitment trial, his prison unit assignment is at the Michael Unit at Tennessee Colony, Texas.