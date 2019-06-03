Local

UPDATE: Crews respond to fire at Waco motel

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 03:56 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:41 PM CDT

UPDATE: Crews respond to fire at Waco motel

WACO, Texas - Waco fire crews responded to a fire at a two-story motel on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Oak Lodge Motor Inn, located at 1024 Austin Avenue.

The Waco Fire Department says only one room on the second floor caught fire around the back side of the building around 3:40 p.m.

The fire has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News