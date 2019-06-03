UPDATE: Crews respond to fire at Waco motel
WACO, Texas - Waco fire crews responded to a fire at a two-story motel on Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out at the Oak Lodge Motor Inn, located at 1024 Austin Avenue.
The Waco Fire Department says only one room on the second floor caught fire around the back side of the building around 3:40 p.m.
The fire has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported.
