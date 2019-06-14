UPDATE: Deadly hit-and-run suspect arrested Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bailey Rose Carlson. (Courtesy: Bell County Jail) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: McGregor Police Department) [ + - ] Video

McGREGOR, Texas - McGregor Police say a suspect in the hit-and-run crash which killed a man on June 6 has been arrested.

Police Chief James Burson says 23-year-old Bailey Carlson is from Belton. She is being booked into the Bell County Jail.

The crash killed 26-year-old Kayn Kemp as he walked to work.

Burson says Carlson claims she thought she hit a mailbox. When she saw news coverage of the incident, she says she realized what happened.

He says her 2005 Ford F-150 has been impounded and has significant damage.

The video below comes from a local smoke shop in the area shows the pickup driving by minutes after the crash. The passenger's side headlight is out.

Source: McGregor Police Department