The woman accused of hitting and killing a McGregor man when he was walking to work is now free on bond.

23-year-old Bailey Rose Carlson is no longer in the Bell County Jail.

Investigators say she hit 26-year old Kayn Kemp along Highway 317 on June 6.

According to the arrest affidavit, Carlson was plugging in her phone when she thought she hit a mailbox. She is accused of not stopping and helping Kemp, which resulted in his death.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.