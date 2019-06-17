UPDATE: Deadly hit-and-run suspect free on bond Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bailey Rose Carlson. (Courtesy: Bell County Jail) [ + - ] Video

McGREGOR, Texas - The woman accused of hitting and killing a McGregor man when he was walking to work is now free on bond.

23-year-old Bailey Rose Carlson is no longer in the Bell County Jail.

Investigators say she hit 26-year old Kayn Kemp along Highway 317 on June 6.

According to the arrest affidavit, Carlson was plugging in her phone when she thought she hit a mailbox. She is accused of not stopping and helping Kemp, which resulted in his death.

