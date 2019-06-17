UPDATE: Deadly hit-and-run suspect free on bond
McGREGOR, Texas - The woman accused of hitting and killing a McGregor man when he was walking to work is now free on bond.
23-year-old Bailey Rose Carlson is no longer in the Bell County Jail.
Investigators say she hit 26-year old Kayn Kemp along Highway 317 on June 6.
According to the arrest affidavit, Carlson was plugging in her phone when she thought she hit a mailbox. She is accused of not stopping and helping Kemp, which resulted in his death.
For more information, you can view our previous story here.
More Stories
-
An Austin federal judge is currently deciding whether to sanction a…
-
June 17 is the last day of free bulk pick up for tornado survivors in…
-
Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft has…