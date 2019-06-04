UPDATE: Five suspects in custody after attempted carjacking

UPDATE: McLennan County deputies have captured all five suspects in a carjacking incident that started in Temple on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after an hours-long search that wrapped up in Mart.

23-year-old Khrek Holder was found half a mile down from the search. Deputies say they found him after receiving a tip.

This all came after the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen vehicle out of Temple just after 2:00 p.m. The juvenile suspects pulled up to TP&L Park in the stolen car and attempted to carjack another vehicle while the owner was fishing.

Deputies say after they stole that car, the owner chased them in an attempt to get his car back. This is when shots rang out.

Now authorities believe the suspects fired the weapon at the victim.

Deputies identified the other adult suspect as 17-year-old Kwame Davis-Lucas.

McLennan County has not identified the remaining suspects because they are all minors.

“We understand that maybe one or two of them are runaways out of the Temple area. So it’s a sad situation to see young people this age already involved in criminal activity like this,” says McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

So far, the four juveniles will face charges of Aggravated Robbery, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Evading.

Below is the original text from this story:

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who fled from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office tells FOX44 they received a call about a stolen vehicle out of Temple. The suspects, in an attempt to get away, ditched the first stolen car and attempted to carjack another but failed. They proceeded to flee the area on foot.

This led to shots being fired, although it is unknown who fired them.

The suspects were last seen heading towards Mart, and are said to be hiding near 939 North County Line Park. Sheriff Parnell McNamara says patrol units and a helicopter are on the scene.

Two women have already been arrested, while others remain at large.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office