UPDATE: Killeen neighborhoods evacuated during joint investigation
KILLEEN, Texas - UPDATE: Residents from the Killeen neighborhoods evacuated earlier can return to their homes. Police have cleared the areas and are safe.
Below is the original text from this story:
The Killeen Police Department received a request from the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division on Friday for assistance on an ongoing investigation.
During this investigation, officers evacuated three neighborhoods for the safety of the residents.
Police are still active on this investigation.
FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.
