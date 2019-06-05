UPDATE: Little Caesar’s shooting suspect apprehended

The suspect in an aggravated robbery at a Waco Little Caesar’s has been apprehended.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt said in a press conference Tuesday night that a tip led them to find the weapon believed to have been used in the robbery and the arrest of Leonard Black.

“We went with the search warrants of the home, of his cell phone, and we had the arrest warrant. And you know…..we know we have our man. I mean, there’s no doubt about it,” Schmidt said at the press conference.

Officials say the suspect walked into the Valley Mills location on Saturday afternoon, demanded money, then fired. A female employee was hit in the upper body and was rushed to an area hospital. The suspect then escaped the building on foot.

Waco PD detectives assisted in this case.

