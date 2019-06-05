UPDATE: Man killed in West crash identified

UPDATE: The man killed in the deadly crash has been identified.

The driver of the GMC has been identified as 39-year-old Michael Forseth, of McGregor.

Forseth was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

Below is the original text from this story:

Texas DPS Troopers say one person is dead after a GMC SUV hydroplaned and crashed into a concrete barrier early Wednesday morning. The crash took place on northbound Interstate 35 near County Line Road in West around 5:40am.

Troopers say after the SUV slammed into the barrier, it became disabled in the inside lane and a Freightliner semi hit it from behind.

The impact caused the SUV’s driver to be ejected. The person died on the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured and does not face any charges at this time.

DPS asks that everyone remember that slowing down during wet weather can reduce the chances of hydroplaning.