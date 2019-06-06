UPDATE: Missing children found

UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports both children have been found and safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is searching for two missing children.

They were last seen in the Wyndham Hills subdivisions. Eight-year-old Cecilia Shiefelbein was last seen wearing a flowered shirt and blue jean shorts. Ten-year-old Nariah Ford was last seen in a shirt and jean shorts.

If you have any information, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department