UPDATE: Missing children found

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Headline List

More News

UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports both children have been found and safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is searching for two missing children.

They were last seen in the Wyndham Hills subdivisions. Eight-year-old Cecilia Shiefelbein was last seen wearing a flowered shirt and blue jean shorts. Ten-year-old Nariah Ford was last seen in a shirt and jean shorts.

If you have any information, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests