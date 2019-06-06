Local

UPDATE: Missing children found

TEMPLE, Texas - UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports both children have been found and safe.

The Temple Police Department is searching for two missing children.

They were last seen in the Wyndham Hills subdivisions. Eight-year-old Cecilia Shiefelbein was last seen wearing a flowered shirt and blue jean shorts. Ten-year-old Nariah Ford was last seen in a shirt and jean shorts.

If you have any information, you can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department

