UPDATE: Missing man found safe

WACO, Texas - UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports David Spence has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department is searching for a missing person.

90-year-old David Spence is believed to be driving a gold or tan Dodge Journey with a Texas disabled plate reading 8DFTS.

Spence left his residence, located in the 2100 block of West Highway 6, on Thursday afternoon. It is believed he is in the early stages of dementia and was upset.

Spence's family believes he may be attempting to get to Houston.

If anyone sees Spence, you are asked to call Waco PD at 254-750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department