UPDATE: Missing man found

UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports Saint Francisco Aguilar has been found and safe.

He is no longer listed as a missing person.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department is searching for a missing person.

57-year-old Saint Francisco Aguilar, of Waco, went missing on June 8. Family members are concerned for him, as he left unexpectedly.

Aguilar is described as being a Hispanic man being 5’7″, weighs 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the 3500 block of Windsor Avenue.

Aguilar was reported to be wearing a black US Marine’s hat, black sleeveless t-shirt, camo cargo shorts, white socks, and black shoes. He does not have access to a car or phone.

If Aguilar is located, you can contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department