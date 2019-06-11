UPDATE: One in custody in animal cruelty case

UPDATE: The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office has removed four dogs from the location, and they have all been taken for evaluation and treatment.

One person is in custody, and is charged with four counts of cruelty to animals (non-livestock)

Below is the original text from this story:

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a severe case of animal cruelty in Angus.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner posted on social media Monday evening, saying deputies are currently obtaining seizure warrants for the animals so they can receive immediate and proper care.

The deputies have also detained the owner of the animals while they obtain arrest warrants for cruelty to animals.

Source: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office