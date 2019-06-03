UPDATE: Police chase ends with two in custody

Waco Police have two people in custody after a Monday morning chase. It started around 10:30 a.m. and ended right before 11:00 a.m.

A Waco Police traffic unit located a stolen vehicle at S 9th Street and Webster Avenue.

As the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the Kia Rio decided not to stop. A vehicle pursuit led officers through parts of South Waco, North Waco, East Waco, and Bellmead.

After over 30 minutes of pursuing the stolen vehicle, the pursuit ended at E. 11th Street and the Access Road to Business LP 77 after a tire deflation device was deployed.

“When I looked out the window there was a car with like 8 or 9 police behind him. I was like why is he not stopping and then he makes a block around my house,” said Don Ray Williams, a witness to the chase. “Then he finally stopped by my house and he got out, and he was trying to explain, but there is nothing to explain when you don’t stop for the cops.”

Both occupants of the vehicle were safely taken into custody after a very short foot pursuit of the driver.

The driver has been identified as Robert Taylor, who was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Tony Watson, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Source: Waco Police Department