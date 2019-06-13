UPDATE: Waco PD reports missing man has been found

UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports Darrin Locking has contacted them and is now safe.

Locking is no longer listed as a missing person.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department is currently searching for a missing person.

52-year-old Darrin Locking is six feet tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. He has been reported missing by his family.

Locking was last known to be driving a silver Volkswagen sedan TX LP: LFP-4361 and was last seen by his family on June 1.

If you have any information of Locking’s whereabouts, you can contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department