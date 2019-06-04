UPDATE: Woodway PD arrests man searching for unlocked doors

A man searching for unlocked doors to Woodway homes was arrested on Tuesday.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Morre Joshon Gonerway, of Waco, for Criminal Attempt Burglary of a Habitation – a third degree felony.

The Woodway Public Safety Department received a report in the early morning hours of June 3 of a man attempting to gain entry into residences in the Lake Forest and Buckingham Court areas. The video below was provided by victims, and played a big part in Gonerway’s arrest – in addition to the numerous tips and information received from the public.

Woodway PSD says this kind of thing is why people should always lock their doors and windows.

