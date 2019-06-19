Victim airlifted after Killeen crash on 195

One man was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash in Killeen Tuesday night.

Killeen spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened about 9:13 p.m. on Highway 195 approaching the Clear Creek and Stagecoach Road exit.

A white sedan was going north on 195 when it drifted off the road.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over landing near a ditch.

The helicopter took the victim to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

His condition was not available Wednesday morning.