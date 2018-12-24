Volunteer Fire Chief's home gutted by fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MART, TX - Central Texas has battled fires this weekend with two in Waco on Saturday and one in Mart on Sunday morning.

Mart Volunteer Fire Chief Jerry Pavelka told Fox 44 he has been fighting fires for decades, but this time he tried to save his own house on Calvery Eskew Rd.

He says, "I did grab a water house and tried to put it out, but it was too hot, the fire has already advanced too much, so I told my wife to get dressed, just get herself and the animals that she could out."

Pavelka explains the fire sparked in the back of the house. "We kept lights, small lights for our dogs to stay warm outside and it was in that area. I tried to be as careful as I could trying to keep my animals warm," says the chief.

The family mourns the loss of their cat, while the other cat is missing.

The five dogs are okay and get the credit for alerting the family.

Pavelka says, "One of my large dogs outside was barking ferociously and it was out of the ordinary and once I got through and poked my head out the window, they were up against the back fence barking."

The fire chief admits firefighters fear the deadly flames just as much as anyone else.

He says, "Their biggest fear is their own house going up in flames and that was my biggest fear."

Pavelka is grateful his wife Barbara is safe and reminds other homeowners to remember what really matters. "If you have a house fire get yourself, out don't worry about monetary things, don't worry about pictures," he says.

Pavelka explains this is a difficult situation because this was the house that belonged to his parents and where he grew up before later moving in with his wife.

Pavelka and his wife say they might stay at the hotel or with their family for now.

The American Red Cross is also offering help.

If you wish to help there is an account set up at the First National Bank of Central Texas in Mart.

There is also a Go Fund Me page set up. Just click here.



