Waco crews respond to vehicle in Brazos River

The Waco Fire Department reported a vehicle in the Brazos River at 3700 N. Martin Luther King Drive on Friday evening.

Waco Police, Waco Fire, and EMS were on the scene. Fire Department divers searched for occupants from the vehicle.

The car was later pulled up from the river, and was a black Chevrolet Malibu. There were no occupants inside the vehicle.

According to Waco Police Sgt. Thomas Beaudin, the vehicle was stolen out of Waco last month. Beaudin went on to say that it is unknown how the vehicle ended up in the river.

Sources: Waco Police Department, Waco Fire Department