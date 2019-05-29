Waco high school graduations this weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo) [ + - ] Video

WACO, Texas - High school graduations for Waco are taking place this Saturday.

Waco High seniors and their families will fill the Ferrell Center at 10:00 a.m.

They will be followed by the University High Class of 2019 at 3:00 p.m., also at the Ferrell Center.