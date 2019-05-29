Waco high school graduations this weekend
WACO, Texas - High school graduations for Waco are taking place this Saturday.
Waco High seniors and their families will fill the Ferrell Center at 10:00 a.m.
They will be followed by the University High Class of 2019 at 3:00 p.m., also at the Ferrell Center.
