Local

Waco high school graduations this weekend

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 02:26 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 05:44 PM CDT

Waco high school graduations this weekend

WACO, Texas - High school graduations for Waco are taking place this Saturday.

Waco High seniors and their families will fill the Ferrell Center at 10:00 a.m.

They will be followed by the University High Class of 2019 at 3:00 p.m., also at the Ferrell Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News