Waco High School principal joins Transformation Waco

WACO, Texas - Waco High School Principal Ed Love is leaving at the end of the school year for a new job.

Love has been at the school since 2014, but will now transition to a leadership role with Transformation Waco. He will become the Executive Director of School Leadership.

Lve will work with the principals of the five high schools which are part of the in-district charter partnership with the Waco Independent School District. His new role is paid for by a state grant of $5 million.

The district is now starting to search for the new principal of Waco High School.