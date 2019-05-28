Waco I-35 pedestrian bridge to be taken down Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo) [ + - ] Video

WACO, Texas - Lanes will start closing in Waco on Tuesday night so construction crews can take down the pedestrian bridge at 8th Street.

The bridge over Interstate 35 permanently shut down on Tuesday. All northbound frontage road lanes from 14th Street to 5th Street will close until Wednesday morning.

The interstate going north will be closed between 10th Street and 5th Street on Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. The same will happen southbound on Thursday, from MLK to 18th Street.

Travelers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Source: Waco Police Department