Waco ISD Board meets after two resignations

WACO, Texas - The Waco Independent School District held its first school board meeting since two long-time school board trustees resigned days apart.

Waco ISD officials said they were going to figure out a plan to move forward.

School Board President Pat Atkins resigned on Monday, while Larry Perez resigned on Wednesday. Both school board trustees have been with the district for 17 years, and both stepped down for personal reasons.

Their resignations are about two months to the date of Former Superintendent Dr. A. Marcus Nelson's announcement to step down.

FOX44's Kendall Green speaks with Assistant Superintendent of Communications & Community Engagement Kyle Debeer in the videos below.

