Waco ISD Board seeks to fill vacancies by appointment

WACO, Texas - During their monthly meeting tonight, Waco Independent School District trustees decided to fill two vacancies on the school board by appointment.

Trustees had the option of calling a special election in November, but wanted to fill the vacancies before the board begins reviewing applications from candidates to become the district's next superintendent on June 24.

Those interested in being considered for an appointment to either the at-large seat representing the entire school district or to the position representing Trustee District 3 should submit a letter expressing their interest no later than May 31.

Letters can be emailed to board@wacoisd.org or sent to the board's attention at 501 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX 76701.

In order to be appointed, a person must be a United States citizen, be 18 years of age or older, have resided continuously in Texas for the past 12 months, and have been registered to vote for the past six months in the area that he or she will represent.

Maps of Waco ISD and Trustee District 3 can be found here.

The board will hold a special meeting on June 3 to review letters from individuals interested in one of the appointments and has tentatively scheduled a meeting for June 5 to interview selected candidates. The board could make the appointments at their meeting on June 20.

The person appointed to fill the at-large vacancy will be appointed to serve until May 2020 when a special election will be held for the final year of that position's three-year term.

The person appointed to fill the Trustee District 3 vacancy will be appointed to serve until May 2020 when that term expires and voters will elect someone to a new three-year term representing that district.

Source: Waco Independent School District