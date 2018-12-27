Waco man dies after hit by car
WACO, TX - Waco police say a 78-year-old man died Thursday morning after he was hit by a car Wednesday evening.
Robert Melendez was hit by a Dodge Charger that was turning off Park Lake Drive onto North 19th Street.
The accident was reported at 6:35 p.m.
Melendez was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after the accident with police saying he died early Thursday morning.
