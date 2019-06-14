Waco MPO discusses improvements for transportation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WACO, Texas - Waco's Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association met on Thursday night to discuss the city's plans to improve transportation in the area.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) showed some visual presentations highlighting the areas being focused on over the next 25 years. They also took questions from citizens on what they want to see improved.

The MPO said some factors which will affect what gets improved first is how citizens drive, the rise of self-driving vehicles, and other technology.