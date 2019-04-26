Waco PD officer injured in rollover crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WACO, TX - A Waco police officer received minor injuries when her patrol vehicle was struck in the side Thursday night when another driver drove through a red light.

The crash occurred about 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of Hewitt Drive and Imperial as the officer was going north on Hewitt Drive and the other vehicle was going west on Imperial.

The Chevy Tahoe driven by the officer was struck on the driver side rear and flipped onto its left side, then rolled onto its top.

The officer was trapped in the vehicle for a short time as the airbag deployed but another officer nearby arrived to deflate the bag and help her get free.

She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest where she was treated and released.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were also treated for minor injuries and the driver was cited.