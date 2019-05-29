Waco PD searching for missing woman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ms. Lisa Ann Williamson. (Courtesy: Waco PD)

WACO, Texas - The Waco Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Waco officers took a report on May 4. Ms. Lisa Ann Williamson, a transient, was reported by her boyfriend to be missing. It was stated he last saw Williamson approximately two weeks prior near the 500 block of S. University Parks Drive.

Williamson is described as being 5'5, 95 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Anyone knowing Williamson's whereabouts is asked to contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department