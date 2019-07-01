Waco Police: 2017 robberies solved with DNA evidence

Waco police say DNA left at the scene of two 2017 robberies has finally led to the arrest of a local man.

Bond was set at a total of $200,000 for Carlos Dawayne Robinson in the two cases.

Robinson is accused of the May 2017 robbery of a small store and game room at 1301 Lake Air Drive in which the suspect hit a store employee with a pistol and then stole some cash.

The other robbery occurred in July of 2017 at the “ T” Smoke Shop at 3528 North 19th. Police say a man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded the money.

In both cases, DNA recovered from the scene of the robberies led to arrest warrants being obtained.