Waco police investigating mid-morning shooting

Local
Posted: / Updated:
walmart shooting_1446094108381.jpg

Waco police are investigating a mid-morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Investigators say it started with two men arguing near the intersection of 25th and Colonial just before 10:30am. Somehow it escalated and one man shot the other in the lower body.

The victim is a 28-year-old man, but police believe his wound is not life-threatening.

Investigators have a 34-year-old man in custody who they are questioning at this time.

No names are being released while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests