Waco police investigating mid-morning shooting

Waco police are investigating a mid-morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Investigators say it started with two men arguing near the intersection of 25th and Colonial just before 10:30am. Somehow it escalated and one man shot the other in the lower body.

The victim is a 28-year-old man, but police believe his wound is not life-threatening.

Investigators have a 34-year-old man in custody who they are questioning at this time.

No names are being released while the investigation continues.