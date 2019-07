Waco Police are searching for a man who disappeared almost two months ago.

Acie Bouye is a 48 year old man who is 5’9” and 190 to 200 lbs.

Police say he is an MHMR patient and quit taking medication as well as seeking assistance from MHMR.

Officers say his family last saw him in May, and is asking for help finding him.

If anyone knows where he might be to contact the Waco Police Department at (254)750-7500.