Waco reports waste water spill during heavy rain
WACO, TX - The City of Waco reports during the heavy rains Wednesday, that there were unauthorized discharges of wastewater from the city's collection system.
The discharges totaled about 300,000 gallons of domestic wastewater and occurred at 15 different locations around the city.
All but three had stopped as of midday Thursday and cleanup operations were underway.
Areas potentially affected were the areas around manholes near:
810 North 31st Street
529 North 36th Street
916 Noirth Valley Mills Drive
5028 Rudge View Drive
1924 North 12th Street
400 University Parks Drive
4900 Skeet Eason Road
1000 Trice Avenue
5201 Flat Rock Road
1100 University Parks Drive
1702 Dallas Street
2906 Maple Hill Circle
1147 Treatment Plant Road
This system is completely separate from the drinking water system and the City of Waco has no reason to believe drinking water has been compromised in any way.
Persons in the affected areas might wish to take the following personal precautions:
- Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
- Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.
- The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.
- If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
