Waco reports waste water spill during heavy rain

WACO, TX - The City of Waco reports during the heavy rains Wednesday, that there were unauthorized discharges of wastewater from the city's collection system.

The discharges totaled about 300,000 gallons of domestic wastewater and occurred at 15 different locations around the city.

All but three had stopped as of midday Thursday and cleanup operations were underway.

Areas potentially affected were the areas around manholes near:

810 North 31st Street

529 North 36th Street

916 Noirth Valley Mills Drive

5028 Rudge View Drive

1924 North 12th Street

400 University Parks Drive

4900 Skeet Eason Road

1000 Trice Avenue

5201 Flat Rock Road

1100 University Parks Drive

1702 Dallas Street

2906 Maple Hill Circle

1147 Treatment Plant Road

This system is completely separate from the drinking water system and the City of Waco has no reason to believe drinking water has been compromised in any way.

Persons in the affected areas might wish to take the following personal precautions: