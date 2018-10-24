Waco store robbed while customers inside

WACO, TX - A man with a gun robbed a Waco convenience store while four customers were inside Tuesday night.

Waco police say it happened about 2:45 a.m. at the Valero Corner Store at 4025 Bosque Boulevard.

The man came in, displayed the handgun to the clerk and demanded the money.

The suspect then fled on foot running toward Homan Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was described as being about 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 8, was wearing a black hoodie and had a white t-shirt covering his face.

The four customers were not hurt, but victim services was sent to the scene.

Several police units responded and searched the neighborhood, but the robber was not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waco Police at 254-750-7500.