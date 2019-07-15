Warrant scam surfaces in Central Texas

Bryan Police officers are warning about a scam going around concerning arrest warrants.

They have received several calls from people who say someone is pretending to be a police officer, threatening to arrest them if they do not pay a warrant. The person even used the real name of an officer or supervisor.

Bryan police say this is a scam. The police department never demands payment.

Here are the ways you know it is a scam:

1. Caller will give a sense of urgency, ‘pay now or else’

2. Caller will threaten or coerce you to comply

3. Caller will want you to pay using pre-paid credit cards or gift cards

Bryan Police would like anyone who gets one of these calls to call the department and report what happened.

