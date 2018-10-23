Water being released, area lakes still high Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lake Brazos near Cameron Park [ + - ] Video

WACO, TX - The Corps of Engineers are still releasing water from area lakes following last week's rain, and while Lake Waco has shown a very small drop, the others remain above normal - with more rain expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The releases kept the Brazos River and Lake Brazos running full.

Tuesday morning Lake Waco was at 481.60 feet, with the normal pool level being 462 feet.

While the water was visibly high and covering some picnic tables, the level was still well within the flood pool of the lake, with the Corps saying the lake was only using 42 percent of its flood pool capability.

Lake Waco had risen almost twenty feet following the rains as water from the Bosque Rivers flowed into it.
Lake Waco Dam spillway

Releases from Lake Waco had been delayed a while to prevent extra flooding on the Brazos River as upstream lakes at Whitney and Aquilla were already making releases.

Tuesday morning, Lake Whitney stood at 544.23 feet, with normal pool level being 533 feet, up 11.33 feet with the rains.

Even with the releases of the past days, Lake Whitney still showed a slight rise over yesterday as water came into it from the Brazos River.

Aquilla showed a slight drop, standing at 548.53 with normal pool level being 537.5 feet and half of its flood holding capability still remaining.

Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lakes were both still above normal pool, but with floodwater holding capability remaining.

Lake Belton stood at the same level as Monday, with Stillhouse showing only a very minor rise.

Heath McLane, a Waco Lake manager who works at the Waco's location of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a lot of things in parks which are closed are still under water.

He says, "Our restrooms, our camp sites, our picnic tables, our picnic shelters, our electrical pedestals for our RV hookups are currently under water."

McLane says all of the parks are closed except Woodway and Bosque park.

Larry Holze with the City of Waco says, "People don't think about lakes as flood controls, but that is their primary purpose - controlling the raging floods."

He explains this area used to struggle with floods before the man made lakes in Waco, Whitney and Aquilla came along.

The last worst flood hit in 1930's.

Holze credits the feds for keeping the city dry and thriving.

He says, "Proper management is very critical and they do a great job. We would not be building the new hotels on the east side of river, it would be getting into the area where the city hall is."

For now McLane encourages everyone to be patient.

He says, "We understand that it is an inconvenience that all of our parks are closed and that you cannot fish or the general public cannot camp, but it is for the safety of our visitors.

He says when the feds will reopen the parks as soon as the flooding goes away and they assess the damages.