Weather concerns lead to cancellations, delays for Central Texas events

Concerns about Saturday’s weather have prompted changes to some planned events.

The Transform Temple and Stormwater Program Neighborhood Cleanup event set for Saturday is cancelled and will be held at a later date. The same is true for the Party in the Park at Jaycee Park.

In Killeen, the school district is delaying the start of the middle school soccer and tennis tournaments until 10:00 a.m. They may be cancelled completely if weather conditions continue to get worse.

If you planned on attending Pints in the Park in Waco, you will have to wait a day longer. The event has been postponed, but only until Sunday. It will still start at 3:00 p.m. for general admission, and will still be at Brazos Park East.

Sources: City of Temple, Killeen Independent School District, Pints in the Park