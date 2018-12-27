Wind damage reported in Hearne

High winds that accompanied thunderstorms and rain knocked out power and caused scattered damage in Hearne Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Metal buildings suffered damage and debris was pushed into the street as tree limbs were downed.

There was some damage to power lines with lines down in parts of the city.

Crews worked to repair the damage and most power was reported back on Thursday morning.

The city reported a decorated Christmas tree was pushed out of its original position and pushed to the side of the road, but remained standing.

There were no reports of injuries.

“I was in fear. I could just hear this wind blowing and the rain. And each time I opened the door I didn’t see nothing but darkness, and I hurried up and closed the door real quick,” said Hazel Embra as she described the terrifying storm she lived through Wednesday night.

Officials say the strong storm hit the town of Hearne late at night with winds of up to 60 miles an hour. They say the power went out in about 300 homes in the city.

“The winds were just out of this world. I woke up at 12:30 and my garage roof came off and my fence fell down it seems all at the same time,” said John Naron, City Manager.

He said the storm had passed by 2 in the morning, and immediately crews went to work on restoring the power and cleaning up.

“As I went around the city it was kind of horrifying,” said Embra.

She didn’t have any damage at her home, but others weren’t so lucky.

“A couple of block from here this elderly lady had a tree up root and it was right there at her bedroom, but she’s fine. Thank god she is ok,” said Embra.

She says she’s happy with the work the city is doing to pick up after the storm, and she’s glad it wasn’t worse.

“We just wish everybody well and we’re just thankful our city wasn’t demolished and I think we can just move forward and help each other from now on,” she said.

There were reports of high winds and in some cases very heavy rains in parts of Central and South Central Texas.

Several county roads in Freestone and Robertson Counties were reported closed by high water, but Thursday morning all major roads were reported open.

Brazos County reported several roads still covered with water Thursday morning:

FM 1179 near Grassbur Rd

Grassbur Road at Mize Rd

Bird Pond Road near Carter Creek…

FM 974 at Edge Cut-Off

Dilly Shaw Tap at Wickson Creek

Old Reliance near Andert Rd

FM 159 near Hwy 6

Peach Creek at Sulphur Springs