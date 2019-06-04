Woman arrested after motel fire

A Waco woman has been booked into the McLennan County Jail, charged with arson in connection with the Monday afternoon fire at the Oak Lodge Motor Hotel.

Catheyan Koshorn Alexander remained in jail Tuesday on the arson charge and a separate charge of criminal trespass, habitual.

Fire units were called to the motel at 1024 Austin Avenue at 3:38 p.m. Monday and found flames visible from a second floor room.

Occupants of the motel were evacuated.

The written fire report indicated the flames were contained mostly to the unit of origin with some extension to the roof line.

Firefighters reported that the fire was very intense and hot and the concrete structure held the heat creating an oven like environment and adding some difficulty during final cleanup.

When electricity to the fire area was being cut off, it was determined that only one meter served the whole building power was cut off to the entire motel initially.