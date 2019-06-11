Woman arrested in steak robbery

Bellmead police say a 45-year-old Waco woman has been arrested on robbery charges in connection with the injury of a store employee injured as steaks were being stolen from the Bellmead Sam’s Club.

It was back on June 4 that officers were called to Sam’s Club at 2301 Bellmead Drive in reference to a disturbance involving a female customer.

When they were got there, they were told that the woman had concealed several packages of steaks and had attempted to get out of the store with them without paying.

An employee tried to stop her and was injured in the process, with the suspect leaving in a vehicle.

Witnesses were able to provide officers with the license plate number for the vehicle, with the suspect then being identified ass 45-year-old Courtney Latedra Brown of Waco.

Bellmead police got an arrest warrant on the robbery charge, then found that Brown had in the meantime been arrested by Waco police on other charges and was already in the McLennan County Jail.

Brown remained in the jail Tuesday afternoon on the robbery charge and a separate marijuana charge from Waco.

Jail records showed that she had already been out on bond on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass when arrested the second time.