Waco police have arrested a woman accused of injuring another during a May 9 incident.

Monique Ann Baylock was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police report two woman had been in an argument in the 1100 block of Dallas Street about 11:00 p.m. when the argument became physical.

Baylock was accused of stabbing the victim with an unknown object resulting in the injury that sent the other woman to a local hospital.

The victim was treated for a non life threatening injury.