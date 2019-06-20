Woman charged with pushing elderly man down stairs

A Lorena woman has been booked into the McLennan County Jail, accused of pushing a 66-year-old man down some stairs and threatening to burn his house down if she went to jail.

Laura Cherie Williams also known as Laura Colton was charged with injury to the elderly and terroristic threat.

An arrest affidavit stated that deputies were called to the 6600 block of Old Lorena Road Wednesday in regard to a domestic disturbance.

While on the way, they were advised that the victim was in his truck and someone was trying to break the window out.

He told deputies that he and the suspect had gotten into an argument and she had pushed him down the stairs at the back of the house.

She said she wanted to use one of his vehicles and he refused, locking himself inside a Dodge pickup.

The affidavit stated she tried to punch out the driver side window but was unsuccessful, then went back into the house..

The victim told deputies that he had told her he had called 9-1-1 and she told him that if she went to jail that when she got out she would come back and burn the house down.

At that time, the suspect came outside and started to get into another vehicle,.but deputies detected alcohol on her breath, stopped her and took her into custody

She was taken to jail and an emergency protective order was entered.