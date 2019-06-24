Local

Woman dies after being hit by car on Interstate 35

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 12:19 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 12:19 PM CDT

BELTON, Texas - A 34-year-old Temple woman was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 35 Sunday night.

The incident occurred at 9:52 p.m. near the Exit #289 (Tahuaya Road) on southbound I-35.

The woman was struck by a gold 2004 Honda Accord. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for four hours after the crash.

The woman's identity is being withheld to allow next of kin to be notified.

Source: City of Belton

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News