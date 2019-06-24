Woman dies after being hit by car on Interstate 35

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file/MGN photo)

BELTON, Texas - A 34-year-old Temple woman was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 35 Sunday night.

The incident occurred at 9:52 p.m. near the Exit #289 (Tahuaya Road) on southbound I-35.

The woman was struck by a gold 2004 Honda Accord. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for four hours after the crash.

The woman's identity is being withheld to allow next of kin to be notified.

Source: City of Belton