Woman surrenders to police after Killeen shooting

Cynthia Ann Wilson. (Courtesy: Bell County Jail)

KILLEEN, Texas - A woman is in jail after surrendering herself to Killeen Police in the aftermath of a shooting.

Police officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Larissa Drive on Thursday night. While the officers were on the way, they were advised of a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical. During this altercation, the victim was shot and the suspect fled to a nearby residence and barricaded herself.

Approximately 15 minutes later, the suspect left the residence and surrendered. The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney's Office on Saturday, and a complaint was returned charging Cynthia Ann Wilson with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Wilson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters, and set her bond $200,000. Wilson is currently in the Bell County Jail.

