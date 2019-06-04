Woodway PD seeking suspicious person looking for unlocked doors
WOODWAY, Texas - The Woodway Police Department wants your help to find the man pictured above.
Officers posted a Ring video on Facebook, saying the man roamed around the city early Monday morning looking for unlocked doors.
They say this kind of thing is why you should always lock your doors and windows.
If you know who he is, Woodway Police want to hear from you.
Source: Woodway Public Safety Department
