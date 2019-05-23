You could get free coffee from Hewitt Dunkin' Donuts
HEWITT, Texas - A new Dunkin' Donuts will be opening in Hewitt this Saturday.
This store is what the company calls a "next-generation store," and the first 100 customers will get free coffee for a year.
Customers will also get to see the new modern design and a cold beverage tap system. The new store will also employ about 50 people.
