You could get free coffee from Hewitt Dunkin' Donuts

Posted: May 22, 2019 08:04 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 03:05 PM CDT

HEWITT, Texas - A new Dunkin' Donuts will be opening in Hewitt this Saturday.

This store is what the company calls a "next-generation store," and the first 100 customers will get free coffee for a year.  

Customers will also get to see the new modern design and a cold beverage tap system. The new store will also employ about 50 people. 

