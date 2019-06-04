Young doe rescued in Hillsboro

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office had a special visitor Monday, one that was not going to end up behind bars.

The sheriff’s office announced that Animal Control Officer Rick Brooks responded to a call inside the city limits of Hillsboro on a report that a small doe had been found.

He was able to safely remove the deer that has since been taken to a rehabilitation facility where it will be reintroduced into the wild at some time in the future, but not before making a stop to let others in the office see his ” catch.”

A statement on the sheriff’s office Facebook page noted that Animal Control doesn’t generally respond to animal calls within the city limits of Hillsboro, but they do respond to wildlife calls.

Thanks were handed out to Hillsboro DPS and Texas Department of Wildlife Game Warden Srba for their assistance, as well as to the concerned citizens who called it in.