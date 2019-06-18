Earrings may cost Texas teen his job

When 16-year-old Jamieson Minor started work at Six Flags Splashtown as a lifeguard, he never thought getting his ears pierced could cost him his job.

He got the piercings on June 1st, using money from his very first paycheck. When he showed up back at work, he says he was told to clock out and not return unless the earrings were gone.

His mother calls it a violation of her son’s civil rights, “I don’t think its right that just because he’s a male he can’t return to work.”

Six Flags has not returned calls for comment.

Jamieson says he was told he needs to keep the piercings in for five weeks, which would mean losing a months worth of work.

“I didn’t expect that to happen to me,” Jamieson says, “I just want my job back. That’s really it.”